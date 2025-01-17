Straight Line of the Day: 2025 Sucks So Far. Here’s Why: … Posted by Oppo on 17 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
…a line of mine was out-written by walruskkkch…
It’s not January 20 yet
…2025 will forever suck, unfortunately, because for the first 20 days JRB was still in office, if he doesn’t croak in the next few days and Kamala, the Word Salad Queen, gets to be POTUS for a couple days. Nightmare scenario but it could happen.
… one word – cystoscopy…
The moon remains, inexplicably, un-nuked.
Putin: “You are mistaken Komrade, I recently nuked the far side of it with my new Light Speed Missile, the LSM, took less than 2 seconds to get there …hahahaha and made the solar systems largest crater..it’s called the Vlad Crater.”
No one has received a Harvey award yet.
Many really BAD people in the District of Criminals are still breathing. 👾🤖💩😈👿👹👺💀☠
Bacon shortage
…because we’re still stuck on 1984.
My 2025 At-A-Glance:
Things I haven’t done yet in 2025: sailing, fishing, swimming, shooting, camping (need plans!)
Things I’ve already started for 2025: yard work, gardening, cooking, spring cleaning, walking (the usual)
Things I don’t do anymore: hunting, skiing, hiking, climbing, running, b-ball ( 😥 )
Things I do really well: eating, reading, sleeping, napping, crapping
Things I’m slowly getting worse at: piano playing, tolerating liberal relatives, being in supermarket crowds, watching any kind of TV news, listening to annoying voices
Amazing! Politics isn’t on the list anywhere!