Straight Line of the Day: 2025 Sucks So Far. Here’s Why: …

  3. …2025 will forever suck, unfortunately, because for the first 20 days JRB was still in office, if he doesn’t croak in the next few days and Kamala, the Word Salad Queen, gets to be POTUS for a couple days. Nightmare scenario but it could happen.

    • Putin: “You are mistaken Komrade, I recently nuked the far side of it with my new Light Speed Missile, the LSM, took less than 2 seconds to get there …hahahaha and made the solar systems largest crater..it’s called the Vlad Crater.”

  10. My 2025 At-A-Glance:

    Things I haven’t done yet in 2025: sailing, fishing, swimming, shooting, camping (need plans!)

    Things I’ve already started for 2025: yard work, gardening, cooking, spring cleaning, walking (the usual)

    Things I don’t do anymore: hunting, skiing, hiking, climbing, running, b-ball ( 😥 )

    Things I do really well: eating, reading, sleeping, napping, crapping

    Things I’m slowly getting worse at: piano playing, tolerating liberal relatives, being in supermarket crowds, watching any kind of TV news, listening to annoying voices

    Amazing! Politics isn’t on the list anywhere!

