Biden Confuses 5 for 3 While Holding Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch Posted by Oppo on 17 January 2025, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Did he sniff it?
No, it didn’t have any hair.
Biden:
“Hey jack, not a joke, I was in Nam once and killed 53 gooks with just one grenade. This replica will forever reside in my presidential museum and it won’t be in some damn Red State”!
Biden: “This is the very grenade I threw in ‘Nam at the battle of Khan Pop. Wiped out a whole platitude. You think I’m joking, but I’m nut.”
Reporter: “But if that’s the very grenade you threw . . . . ah, never mind.”
Is he now but a bloody stump in the anals of history?
… hands it off to an underling to take the damage – goes on to praise his own foresight…