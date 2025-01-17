Biden Confuses 5 for 3 While Holding Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch

1

  Biden:
    “Hey jack, not a joke, I was in Nam once and killed 53 gooks with just one grenade. This replica will forever reside in my presidential museum and it won’t be in some damn Red State”!

    • Biden: “This is the very grenade I threw in ‘Nam at the battle of Khan Pop. Wiped out a whole platitude. You think I’m joking, but I’m nut.”

      Reporter: “But if that’s the very grenade you threw . . . . ah, never mind.”

