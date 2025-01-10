Straight Line of the Day: If Darth Vader Was a Democrat, Would Democrats Vote For Him? Posted by Oppo on 10 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
The short answer is yes.
Most of them think he is their father.
Not me and the only time I’ve ever seen a flying saucer is when my wife got mad.
Oh, he’d fit right in – he’s always changing the terms, and praying won’t make it stop…
I’m not so sure. He confessed to being Luke’s father even though he was not sued for child support and without demanding a DNA test.
Alderaan got itself in the wrong place.
Considering his treatment of Alderaan, he’s well qualified to be the governor of California.
No. George W Bush had him as a running mate.
The DNC would make voting for him part of the deal. “Pray they don’t alter it any further.”
They voted for Mrs. Satan aka Hillary.
They voted for some waitress who was practicing politics.
They voted for Robert Byrd.
Darth Vader is like Bob Ross compared to the average Democrat.
To be honest, I have no clue as I never watched Star Wars (and never will). But I suppose if he promised as much free sh!t as a normal Democrat, then yes, they would.
I believe you that you have never watched Star Wars. I’ve had you figured as a Battlestar Galactica guy.
Well, he is black…
We already had Jar Jar Binks and Jabba the Hut, so how much worse could it get?
Two words: Sith Emu