Straight Line of the Day: The Only Difference Between Giving Your Money to Government and Giving It to an Amusement Park Is …

‘Troubled’ Housing Authority of Cook County [Illinois] spent more than $60,000 at Six Flags
Chicago Tribune | January 24, 2025 | Lizzie Kane
Riding roller coasters. Chowing down on fried food. Catching waves in the pool at Hurricane Harbor.
Hundreds of Housing Authority of Cook County employees and their families could enjoy these activities and more for three years at Six Flags on the agency’s dime.
The state’s second-largest housing authority, which was flagged by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as “troubled” in part because of an absentee board, low-grade property inspections, incorrect reporting on leases, high outstanding balances for tenants behind on rent and failure to submit financial reports on time, spent more than $60,000 on such trips.
The money came out of HACC’s roughly $22 million annual budget, dollars meant to be spent on providing public and subsidized housing to some of the lowest income residents in the county.
The Only Difference Between Giving Your Money to Government and Giving It to an Amusement Park Is …
The middleman’s cut.
I go for free all the time to Wally World and I get to see even better freaky weird characters.
… the nausea lasts a lot longer with the government…
… someone is always happy with the amusement park…
…you actually enjoy it when you get taken for a ride at an amusement park.
You have a choice to give your money to the amusement park, and how much of it. The lines are usually shorter at the amusement park and the mark-up on the cut-rate food is less.
One is amusing and the other isn’t.
(Don’t make me explain this!)
The amusement park is affordable
There’s no moose outside the government telling me when it’s closed.