Adrianne Barbells Posted by Oppo on 7 February 2025, 11:00 am Adrianne Barbeau Adults thought I was watching “Maude” for its social commentary. Yeah. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Maybe, but most of the time it’s this picture with the perm, and I can’t get past the hair.
Hands up if you had this poster.
Like! Like! Like! Like! Like! Like!
Um, I’ll be in the other room, now . . . Jesus, what a body.