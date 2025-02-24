Babesleaga Group AE : Week 6 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

1 week to go. New group on the horizon.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
106 votes · 106 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
109 votes · 109 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
120 votes · 120 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
116 votes · 116 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Alicia Silverstone6 – 0 – 048380.5021280.50-35.33
Demi Moore5 – 1 – 049983.1617183.16-28.50
Sharon Stone4 – 2 – 047078.3321978.33-36.50
Cathy Lee Crosby4 – 2 – 044674.3324974.33-41.50
Julia Roberts2 – 4 – 027846.3337046.33-61.67
Drew Barrymore2 – 4 – 024240.3342440.33-70.67
Susan Sarandon1 – 5 – 020434.0045934.00-76.50
Meryl Streep0 – 6 – 07212.0057512.00-95.83

Week 7

  • 10:00 am Sharon Stone vs Demi Moore
  • 2:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Cathy Lee Crosby
  • 6:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Julia Roberts
  • 8:00 pm Meryl Streep vs Drew barrymore

Group AF

  • Loni Anderson
  • Susan Anton
  • Catherine Bach
  • Lynda Carter
  • Charo
  • Lynda Day George
  • Deidre Hall
  • Pamela Hensley

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.