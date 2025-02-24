Babesleaga Group AE : Week 6 : Results and Standings

1 week to go. New group on the horizon.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Alicia Silverstone
|6 – 0 – 0
|483
|80.50
|212
|80.50-35.33
|Demi Moore
|5 – 1 – 0
|499
|83.16
|171
|83.16-28.50
|Sharon Stone
|4 – 2 – 0
|470
|78.33
|219
|78.33-36.50
|Cathy Lee Crosby
|4 – 2 – 0
|446
|74.33
|249
|74.33-41.50
|Julia Roberts
|2 – 4 – 0
|278
|46.33
|370
|46.33-61.67
|Drew Barrymore
|2 – 4 – 0
|242
|40.33
|424
|40.33-70.67
|Susan Sarandon
|1 – 5 – 0
|204
|34.00
|459
|34.00-76.50
|Meryl Streep
|0 – 6 – 0
|72
|12.00
|575
|12.00-95.83
Week 7
- 10:00 am Sharon Stone vs Demi Moore
- 2:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Cathy Lee Crosby
- 6:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Julia Roberts
- 8:00 pm Meryl Streep vs Drew barrymore
Group AF
- Loni Anderson
- Susan Anton
- Catherine Bach
- Lynda Carter
- Charo
- Lynda Day George
- Deidre Hall
- Pamela Hensley
Did Cathy Lee Crosby really beat Sharon Stone?
That’s Incredible!
To… some.
Yeah but who would win in a poll between Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi?
Don’t make me force you people to confess on that.