Babesleaga Group AE : Week 6 : Results and Standings

1 week to go. New group on the horizon.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Drew Barrymore

Julia Roberts 106 votes · 106 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Susan Sarandon

Alicia Silverstone 109 votes · 109 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Cathy Lee Crosby

Sharon Stone 120 votes · 120 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Demi Moore

Meryl Streep 116 votes · 116 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Alicia Silverstone 6 – 0 – 0 483 80.50 212 80.50-35.33 Demi Moore 5 – 1 – 0 499 83.16 171 83.16-28.50 Sharon Stone 4 – 2 – 0 470 78.33 219 78.33-36.50 Cathy Lee Crosby 4 – 2 – 0 446 74.33 249 74.33-41.50 Julia Roberts 2 – 4 – 0 278 46.33 370 46.33-61.67 Drew Barrymore 2 – 4 – 0 242 40.33 424 40.33-70.67 Susan Sarandon 1 – 5 – 0 204 34.00 459 34.00-76.50 Meryl Streep 0 – 6 – 0 72 12.00 575 12.00-95.83

Week 7

10:00 am Sharon Stone vs Demi Moore

2:00 pm Susan Sarandon vs Cathy Lee Crosby

6:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Julia Roberts

8:00 pm Meryl Streep vs Drew barrymore

Group AF

Loni Anderson

Susan Anton

Catherine Bach

Lynda Carter

Charo

Lynda Day George

Deidre Hall

Pamela Hensley

Like this: Like Loading...