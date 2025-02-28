Bond Girlathon Friday : 2/21/2025 Results : 2/28/2025 New Matches

Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.