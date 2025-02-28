Bond Girlathon Friday : 2/21/2025 Results : 2/28/2025 New Matches

Remember me boys? I’m hosting today’s matches. I hope you find them… endearing.
Results
|Shirley Eaton
|No Preference
|Michelle Yeoh
|177
|0
|52
|Teri Hatcher
|No Preference
|Tania Mallet
|228
|1
|46
|Cecilie Thomsen
|No Preference
|Nadja Regin
|217
|0
|25
Matches for 2/28/2025
Match 1
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.
Match 2
Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.
VS
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.
In short, if redheads ever wanted to take over the world, Felicia Day (The Guild) could be their leader.
Oh, wow. I didn’t realize Erin Gray is a year older than me! She was pretty hot in her day.