It’s the chance they’ve been waiting patiently for!
CBS: DOGE Is Going to Get You Eaten by Bears
NewsBusters | February 26, 2025 | Jorge Bonilla
CBS’s Ian Lee leads viewers to infer that DOGE cuts will lead people to be eaten by bears.
LEE: … some of these workers monitored bear populations and without them, there could be more encounters.
DOGE cuts can mean you might be shot by a plytapus. Why not?
With DOGE, we’ll all die!
A DØGE once bit my sister.
More encounters? That’s bad news … for the bears!!!
I wish I could see Sarah Palin from my backyard.
Not if she sees you first.
Up here in Alaska bears been attacking and in some cases eating people long before DOGE was ever heard of, and I guarantee you it will continue long after DOGE is just a memory.