Oh , , , Yeah . . . .

♪
I see schemes of green, Red ruses too
I see them spell doom for me and you
And I think to myself
What a wanker-filled world
I see cities of blue attack crowds of whites
The Right pressed each day, in the dark scared by nights
And I think to myself
What a wanker-filled world
The bullies of the rainbow, so petty, so sly
Are all in the faces of those going by
I see Trans shaking glands, saying, “Whom do you do?”
They’re really sayin’ to us “Hey, Eff you!”
I hear Lib babies cry, I watch them so gross,
They’ll learn mush more, till it overflows
And I think to myself
What a wanker-filled world
Yes, I think to myself
What a wanker-full world
♪
Dude is on a roll!
That’s some Oppo-tunistic lyricism