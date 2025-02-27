Oh , , , Yeah . . . .

♪

I see schemes of green, Red ruses too

I see them spell doom for me and you

And I think to myself

What a wanker-filled world

I see cities of blue attack crowds of whites

The Right pressed each day, in the dark scared by nights

And I think to myself

What a wanker-filled world

The bullies of the rainbow, so petty, so sly

Are all in the faces of those going by

I see Trans shaking glands, saying, “Whom do you do?”

They’re really sayin’ to us “Hey, Eff you!”

I hear Lib babies cry, I watch them so gross,

They’ll learn mush more, till it overflows

And I think to myself

What a wanker-filled world

Yes, I think to myself

What a wanker-full world

♪

Like this: Like Loading...

Related