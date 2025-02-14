Friday Night Open Thread: Regression to the Mean

Ever since I heard this phrase in college, I’ve been dying for a chance to use it. I’ve got a lot of pent-up regression. And I’m mean.

Of course, it’s an open thread, so anything else you always wanted to get a chance to say . . .

  3. So, you mean you’ve regressed?

    [ba da BASH!]

    You’re full of binomial fluid!
    Give yourself a chi-test.
    Well! So, you’re an outlier!
    You need to find out who the least squares are around here.
    Do a cubic spline up your spine!
    Polynomial curve fit your face!
    The probability that these are random statements exceeds 95%.

    (Mean my ass!)

