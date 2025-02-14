Friday Night Open Thread: Regression to the Mean Posted by Oppo on 14 February 2025, 6:00 pm Ever since I heard this phrase in college, I’ve been dying for a chance to use it. I’ve got a lot of pent-up regression. And I’m mean. Of course, it’s an open thread, so anything else you always wanted to get a chance to say . . . Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
When you say “regression to the mean”, I’m not sure that it means what you think it does…
If you say “IMAO has a mean set of commenters”, I will take great offense over that…
“I have no regress!”
Off-topic: I’d rather have a nice calm mentor than a mean common tater.
So, you mean you’ve regressed?
[ba da BASH!]
You’re full of binomial fluid!
Give yourself a chi-test.
Well! So, you’re an outlier!
You need to find out who the least squares are around here.
Do a cubic spline up your spine!
Polynomial curve fit your face!
The probability that these are random statements exceeds 95%.
(Mean my ass!)
They told me there wouldn’t be any math, dammit!
I once got a senior discount for a regression to the mean.
… but they got off your lawn.