Federal District Judge in Rhode Island Orders IMAO To Stock Specified Magazines in Its Break Room Posted by Oppo on 14 February 2025, 3:00 pm Slaps Injunction on Refusal To Not Use Double-Negatives
Most of my favorite magazines either went to expensive “Quarterly” artsy pieces, to which I quickly unsubscribed (as they intended), and/or switched over to digital articles. Most of the digital stuff has accompanying videos I rarely watch, and the articles have gone to sh!t, quantity over quality. Made for the daily dispersal of adverts to an audience with A.D.D. and short memories. Just stock the breakroom with magazines from the 2010 or older.
We cherish our Mad Magazine subscription.
I don’t not know no specified magazines..
Did you try to explain that Highlights is a bit above our intellectual capacity, so stocking it is a waste of space?
IMAO allows breaks now? That’s so soft…
Cool. Hollow-points aplenty but intern approved wadcutters? Never!!
Um . . . wrong kind of magazines? HR asked to see you, by the way.