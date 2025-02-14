Straight Line of the Day: Got Anything for Valentine’s Day? Posted by Oppo on 14 February 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Do STDs count?
Asking for a Walrus friend.
Well, I got wished “Happy Valentines Day” by a MAN on my walking trail this morning! I almost nanced off the trail and fell down. (Yup, I’m just THAT good looking at 74. You should see the women in the supermarket ogle me and smile. My D-I-L tells me it’s my short sleeve dress shirts. Hardly any men wear them anymore. But I tell her it’s my sauve and deboner demeanor.
A wife and 2 daughters who are all expecting flowers and food followed by ice cream.
I’ve been invited to meet somewhere in Lincoln Park…
The monkey house at the zoo?
Google says it is some kind of garage…
Me and wife are eating mozzarella sticks at Sonic right now.
Romeo and Juliet ain’t got nothing on you.
Oh c’mon, you don’t think Gene’s ever faked his own suicide without telling his wife, or vice versa?
I didn’t think you were that naive.
Or even Cleopatra and Mark Anthony!
Truly something to asp-ire to.
He jests at Sbarro’s that never felt a wound.
But, soft! What cheese through yonder coating breaks?
It is the eats, and Juliet likes dim sum.
Arise, fare’s due, and kill the appetizer noon;
Who is already sick and pale with grief?
Her pesto livery is but sick and green,
And none but fools do wear it. Wipe it off.
[Juliet appears at the take-out window]
She speaks, yet the speaker says nothing. What of that?
She eyes four courses; I will answer it.
Juliet
Fry me!
Romeo
She speaks.
O, speak again, bright angel, for thou art
As glorious to this night, being o’er my head,
As a buffalo-wingèd messenger of heaven
Unto the White Castle-upturnèd wond’ring eyes
Of morsels that fall back to graze with him
When he bestrides the lazy puffing throne later!
Juliet
Aroma-o, Aroma-o! Wherefore fart thou Aroma-o?
Deny thy chili and refuse thy game!
😂 lolololol
Now I have heartburn from laughing so hard Oppo.
I got nothing.
And liked it.
Gave my love the chance to have my pee jug off of my walker. Still warm and I could not risk wrapping it, but she knows how I normally think..so the thought was there..invited her to escape from me for a few hours and go buy herself something…real nice…
She will certainly give a great eewwwwwwwlogy at your funeral.
So, my grand daughter told me the other day that they don’t pass out cards anymore. Cards are boring and stupid and everyone used to have to get one. Dumb!
Now, it’s favorite candies and little toys with lots of secret giving and trading.
When I was a kid, no one gave a crap if you didn’t get a card and your feelings were hurt. The cards were about expressing affection, not receiving it. Something went amiss in the interim.
I kind of remember kindergarten — maybe first grade too — you’d get one from all the members of the opposite sex, and you had to provide the same. It was cute. Just store-bought; no personal messages, but cute.
Then in later grades they became more selective who they gave them to.
Remember Charlie Brown looking in his mailbox? That’s what it became.
Well not today but we do have a Valentine’s Day cartoons and Memes set up for tomorrow’s installment.