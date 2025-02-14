Straight Line of the Day: Got Anything for Valentine’s Day?

Posted by on

19 Comments

  2. Well, I got wished “Happy Valentines Day” by a MAN on my walking trail this morning! I almost nanced off the trail and fell down. (Yup, I’m just THAT good looking at 74. You should see the women in the supermarket ogle me and smile. My D-I-L tells me it’s my short sleeve dress shirts. Hardly any men wear them anymore. But I tell her it’s my sauve and deboner demeanor.

    4
    Reply to this comment

  7. Gave my love the chance to have my pee jug off of my walker. Still warm and I could not risk wrapping it, but she knows how I normally think..so the thought was there..invited her to escape from me for a few hours and go buy herself something…real nice…

    2
    Reply to this comment

  8. So, my grand daughter told me the other day that they don’t pass out cards anymore. Cards are boring and stupid and everyone used to have to get one. Dumb!

    Now, it’s favorite candies and little toys with lots of secret giving and trading.

    When I was a kid, no one gave a crap if you didn’t get a card and your feelings were hurt. The cards were about expressing affection, not receiving it. Something went amiss in the interim.

    4
    Reply to this comment

    • I kind of remember kindergarten — maybe first grade too — you’d get one from all the members of the opposite sex, and you had to provide the same. It was cute. Just store-bought; no personal messages, but cute.

      Then in later grades they became more selective who they gave them to.

      Remember Charlie Brown looking in his mailbox? That’s what it became.

      3
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.