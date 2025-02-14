Bond Girlathon : Friday Edition : Results from 2/7/2025 : New Matches for 2/14/2025

Week of 2/14/2025

Match 1

Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)

Pussy Galore

Actress:Honor Blackman
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.

Honor Blackman

VS

Caroline

Actress:Serena Gordon
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”

Serena Gordon

Match 2

Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)

Jill Masterson

Actress:Shirley Eaton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.

Shirley Eaton

VS

Wai Lin

Actress:Michelle Yeoh
Nationality:Malaysian
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.

Michelle Yeoh

