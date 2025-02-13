Sad, But True: Pottery Corner Again

I’ve lived through the ‘terrible twos,’

And then through some terrible booze.

I’ve paid all the pipers

From diapers to diapers, …

  2. I’ve lived through the ‘terrible twos,’
    And then through some terrible booze.
    I’ve paid all the pipers
    From diapers to stripers,
    and the problem is not with the Joooos!

    From small time to prime time,
    I’ve been in some games,
    where the monkeys on scene are really insane,
    it just makes you wonder what they’ll next plunder,
    as you struggle and fight them in vain.

    And then you wake up and wise up and begin to see,
    that the monkeys are not monkeys but humanity!
    They’re dirty, they’re immoral,. they plunder, then quarrel,
    They fling their poo with such great profundity!
    But the piper’s been paid, so you finally defeat them and keep your serenity!

  3. I’ve lived through the ‘terrible twos,’
    And then through some terrible booze.
    I’ve paid all the pipers
    From diapers to diapers,
    So on Rehoboth Beach I will snooze

  4. That I lost was just terrible news
    So I drank through some terrible booze.
    My lies stirred the gripers,
    I saw Willie in diapers,
    Newsom’s spot? I just cannot refuse…

