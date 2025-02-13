Sad, But True: Pottery Corner Again Posted by Oppo on 13 February 2025, 3:00 pm I’ve lived through the ‘terrible twos,’ And then through some terrible booze. I’ve paid all the pipers From diapers to diapers, … Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’ve lived through the ‘terrible twos,’
And then through some terrible booze.
I’ve paid all the pipers
From diapers to diapers, …
And found that life is but a ruse.
I’ve lived through the ‘terrible twos,’
And then through some terrible booze.
I’ve paid all the pipers
From diapers to stripers,
and the problem is not with the Joooos!
From small time to prime time,
I’ve been in some games,
where the monkeys on scene are really insane,
it just makes you wonder what they’ll next plunder,
as you struggle and fight them in vain.
And then you wake up and wise up and begin to see,
that the monkeys are not monkeys but humanity!
They’re dirty, they’re immoral,. they plunder, then quarrel,
They fling their poo with such great profundity!
But the piper’s been paid, so you finally defeat them and keep your serenity!
I’ve lived through the ‘terrible twos,’
And then through some terrible booze.
I’ve paid all the pipers
From diapers to diapers,
So on Rehoboth Beach I will snooze
That I lost was just terrible news
So I drank through some terrible booze.
My lies stirred the gripers,
I saw Willie in diapers,
Newsom’s spot? I just cannot refuse…