Straight Line of the Day: Hell, I’m a Black-Belt in Johatsu. Because …

What is ‘Johatsu’ the scary Japanese phenomenon where people VANISH?
Times Of India via MSN | 2/3/25

In the shadows of Japan’s bustling cities lies a chilling phenomenon known as ‘Johatsu,’ or ‘evaporation.’ Each year, thousands of individuals choose to vanish, leaving behind their families, jobs, and identities in a desperate bid to escape societal pressures.

Imagine waking up one day to find someone you love has simply disappeared, swallowed by the anonymity of the night. This unsettling reality raises haunting questions like What drives people to such extremes?

The idea of vanishing may seem extreme, but for many, it represents a desperate escape from shame and despair.

What is Johatsu?

Johatsu is a Japanese term that means ‘evaporation.’ It refers to the act of people disappearing without leaving any trace, leaving behind their homes, families, and former lives. The reasons for such drastic actions often stem from immense societal pressures and personal failures that feel overwhelming.

    • There have been days in my life… when I seemed to truly be invisible to everyone. It’s like I’m not there to them. So, I know what you mean. And I don’t 100% rule out the possibility that I was “unseeable” at some point, for reasons I don’t understand.

      (Cue the Twilight Zone music.)

  8. I’ve had my boss question me when I mentioned I was out sick the day before and he didn’t notice. Which led to the awareness that I could probably take days off without burning leave and get away with it.

