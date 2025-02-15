Straight Line of the Day: I Haven’t Asked You Guys Yet To Demonstrate Who Can Do a Trump Impersonation. Seems Like It’s About Time.

This is going to be a contest — a big, beautiful contest. And the experts say it’s going to be the best. Some really smart guys say that. The best they’ve ever seen — and you know, these guys are from the cream of the crop. But we’ll see. We’ll see. But that’s what they’re saying — and I don’t know if you know this, but a lot of people are looking on, some of them not so nice; Dull Oppo — not so nice, I don’t think he’ll even show up. I don’t know. That’s what they’re telling me.