Hey, US Government! IMAO’s a News Site, Too!

Posted by on

5 Comments

  1. Look I would be fine with giving my taxpayer money to the BBC if they still made TOP GEAR with the awesome trio. But those corporate wankers fired their hosts, so f- ’em. American news has better looking hosts anyways.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.