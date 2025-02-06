Here’s a Man With a Gift For Language

Biden’s State Dept. Gave $25K to Ecuadorian Drag Queens

JIM TREACHER SUBSTACK | 5 Feb 2025 | Jim Treacher

Two of my favorite things in the world are reducing the size of government and watching leftists cry in thwarted frustration. We almost never see the former, and there’s not nearly enough of the latter to suit me.

So I won’t pretend the last couple of weeks haven’t been fun. It’s amazing to watch Democrats wail and gnash their teeth at Elon Musk and his team of autists ferreting out government waste. A handful of nerds have lifted up the mossy rock of federal bureaucracy, and now we can see all the slimy little creatures hiding underneath.

…

Grandpa Joe has dementia, so the neighborhood kids were running around the house after nabbing the keys to the liquor cabinet.