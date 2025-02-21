Biden Escapes Nurses, Grabs Podium at Local Elementary School Assembly Posted by Oppo on 21 February 2025, 2:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I heard he’s the Lead Crossing Guard on the Safety Patrol.
He was convinced that they had information about the whereabouts of Corn Pop, a really bad dude…
Grabs podium…. and sniffs it. The dude’s toast.