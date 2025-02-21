Straight Line of the Day: Why Are Traders Scrambling To Fly Gold Bullion From London to NYC?

Traders are scrambling to fly gold bullion across the Atlantic [London to New York City] — here’s why

business insider markets | 2/17/2025 | Nora Redmond

Gold is being flown from London to New York in unusually high volumes. …

The metal has been trading at record highs of about $2,9000 an ounce this month.

Significant amounts of gold are being taken out of the UK’s central bank and flown to New York …

… gold held at the Bank of England has been trading at a discount to the wider market, and traders face lengthy delays to make withdrawals.