Straight Line of the Day: Why Are Traders Scrambling To Fly Gold Bullion From London to NYC?

Traders are scrambling to fly gold bullion across the Atlantic [London to New York City] — here’s why
business insider markets | 2/17/2025 | Nora Redmond
Gold is being flown from London to New York in unusually high volumes. …
The metal has been trading at record highs of about $2,9000 an ounce this month.
Significant amounts of gold are being taken out of the UK’s central bank and flown to New York …
… gold held at the Bank of England has been trading at a discount to the wider market, and traders face lengthy delays to make withdrawals.
Ocean’s Thirteen:
“Alright boys/girls, etc. we’re gonna need another dozen she/he’s to pull this one off.”
I’m thinking that someone is extremely worried that with all of that extra weight, England will capsize…
Mmmmm. Bullion.
Ft. Knox is being audited.