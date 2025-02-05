Still Waiting for My Nobel Prize Posted by Oppo on 5 February 2025, 5:00 pm Haven’t sobered up from my cold, though. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
I’ve given up trying to qualify for a Nobel Prize…
so I’m going for the Darwin Award! 😁
Everyone out of the Gene pool!
Something came in from Sweden but I thought it might have been on bomb so dumped it in the ocean to be on the safe side. Were you expecting it?
Did it make this sound when it hit the ocean?
“Thunberg”
Patience is a virtue. However, patients should check in at the Nurse’s Station for their meds…