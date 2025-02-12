Straight Line of the Day: My Life Is Like an Open Border, And Here’s Why: …

Posted by on

30 Comments

  11. An open border – or – an open book?

    If it’s an open border, you’re probably being trampled on and abused. Close or tighten up the border. Learn to say “NO” -or- “Not right now” -or- “Knock it off!” -or- even GTFO!

    If it’s an open book, you’ve probably been hacked. Change your ID’s and passwords, buy into one of those “lifelock” protection systems, use VPN for web browsing, run “No Script” or equivalent in your browser(s), clean up your system with programs like “Malwarebytes,” etc, etc.

    1
    Reply to this comment

    • Desperado, why don’t they come to their senses
      I’ve been kneelin’ by fences for so long now
      Desperado, I’m here at the source, wow
      I’ve got a face like a horse now, ride it on home

      3
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.