Straight Line of the Day: My Life Is Like an Open Border, And Here’s Why: …

…people randomly go in and out, sometimes with a lot of baggage…
… there are unexplained gaps…
My life is like open borders because I was once taking Xanax to stop Hispanic attacks.
Good thing this is a PG-ish site.
The best food comes from immigrants, and I love foreign food.
Pro tip: don’t get Mexican food in Switzerland though.
I want everybody I come across to be a good, hardworking, honest person, but a lot just aren’t.
My fence needs repair, there’s too many kids running amuck, and everyone around me keeps getting these “mystery” illnesses.
My Life Is Like an Open Border, And Here’s Why:
Democrats don’t give a damn about it.
+1
… neither are doing much to stop Mexican drug cartels.
… Look, I’ll get on it tomorrow, OK? I’m busy right now.
My Life Is Like an Open Border, And Here’s Why: …
it is soon to be closed.
You didn’t eat the tainted tuna did you?!
Left it for the cat.
Damn
It’s the salmon mousse, isn’t it?
Moose are brown.
An open border – or – an open book?
If it’s an open border, you’re probably being trampled on and abused. Close or tighten up the border. Learn to say “NO” -or- “Not right now” -or- “Knock it off!” -or- even GTFO!
If it’s an open book, you’ve probably been hacked. Change your ID’s and passwords, buy into one of those “lifelock” protection systems, use VPN for web browsing, run “No Script” or equivalent in your browser(s), clean up your system with programs like “Malwarebytes,” etc, etc.
I know you. You used to be on the Geek Squad at Best Buy didn’t you?
No, Gene, but I did work a short time for a long-defunct electronics and computer manufacturer that used to make incredible stuff.
I also built my first system in 1978. So my fingernails are down to my knees and I tuck my beard into my belt!
(Nah, shucks, I’m clean shaven and I have to remember to eat right to keep my nails healthy.. Retired for 5 years but thinking seriously of going back to work!)
Ah yes..you were at Circuit City where all the girls are pretty!
Nobody beats the WIZ
“a long-defunct electronics and computer manufacturer” sounds to me more like Texas Instruments or IBM.
Except Crazy Eddie.
I had a TI994a.
Was that your baby?!
Everybody that crosses me winds up better off financially.
The Tower of Babel story continues, little nations are springing up all around us.
All of my memory registers are currently configured for LIFO
That could be the launching point for a whole new topic.
“My Life Is Like an Open Border, And Here’s Why: …”
… If AOC ever had to take a look at it, it would make her cry.
[Sounds like the start of a country-western song.]
Desperado, why don’t they come to their senses
I’ve been kneelin’ by fences for so long now
Desperado, I’m here at the source, wow
I’ve got a face like a horse now, ride it on home