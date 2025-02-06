The Times, They Are Unchanging

New York Times reportedly received millions in funding from U.S. government

Tribune | 2/5/25

Right-wing journalist Ian Miles Cheong recently sparked controversy on X (formerly Twitter) by revealing that the U.S. government has provided tens of millions of dollars to The New York Times (NYT) over the past five years.

According to Cheong, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was the largest contributor, providing $26.9 million, while the National Science Foundation followed with $19.15 million. Notably, the U.S. government allocated $4.1 million to the NYT in August 2024 alone.

Cheong raised concerns about this funding, suggesting that it was used to “prop up” a struggling newspaper that publishes content aligned with certain political agendas, such as pro-Ukraine, anti-Trump, and anti-Elon Musk narratives. He further claimed that the timing of this funding coincided with key political events, including the onset of the war in Ukraine and the 2024 U.S. presidential election cycle. To back his claims, Cheong posted screenshots of funding receipts from USAspending.gov, a government platform that tracks U.S. federal spending.