Babesleaga Group AF : Week 1 : Results and Standings

We are off and running.
A notice for you all. After this group finishes we will have our next group of 8 winners so will have a playoff group with them to see who advances to round 3.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points against
|Average Score
|Lynda Carter
|1 – 0 – 0
|112
|112.00
|20
|112.00-20.00
|Catherine Bach
|1 – 0 – 0
|105
|105.00
|23
|105.00-23.00
|Susan Anton
|1 – 0 – 0
|70
|70.00
|65
|70.00-65.00
|Charo
|0 – 0 – 1
|70
|70.00
|70
|70.00-70.00
|Lynda Day George
|0 – 0 – 1
|70
|70.00
|70
|70.00-70.00
|Loni Anderson
|0 – 1 – 0
|65
|65.00
|70
|65.00-70.00
|Pamela Hensley
|0 – 1 – 0
|23
|23.00
|105
|23-105.00
|Deidre Hall
|0 – 1 – 0
|20
|20.00
|112
|20.00-112.00
Week 2
- 10:00 am Catherine Bach vs Lynda Carter
- 2:00 pm Loni Anderson vs Deidre Hall
- 6:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Lynda Day George
- 8:00 pm Susan Anton vs Charo