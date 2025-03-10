Babesleaga Group AF : Week 1 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

We are off and running.

A notice for you all. After this group finishes we will have our next group of 8 winners so will have a playoff group with them to see who advances to round 3.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
135 votes · 135 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
128 votes · 128 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
132 votes · 132 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
140 votes · 140 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints againstAverage Score
Lynda Carter1 – 0 – 0112112.0020112.00-20.00
Catherine Bach1 – 0 – 0105105.0023105.00-23.00
Susan Anton1 – 0 – 07070.006570.00-65.00
Charo0 – 0 – 17070.007070.00-70.00
Lynda Day George0 – 0 – 17070.007070.00-70.00
Loni Anderson0 – 1 – 06565.007065.00-70.00
Pamela Hensley0 – 1 – 02323.0010523-105.00
Deidre Hall0 – 1 – 02020.0011220.00-112.00

Week 2

  • 10:00 am Catherine Bach vs Lynda Carter
  • 2:00 pm Loni Anderson vs Deidre Hall
  • 6:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Lynda Day George
  • 8:00 pm Susan Anton vs Charo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.