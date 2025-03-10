Babesleaga Group AF : Week 1 : Results and Standings

We are off and running.

A notice for you all. After this group finishes we will have our next group of 8 winners so will have a playoff group with them to see who advances to round 3.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Loni Anderson

Susan Anton 135 votes · 135 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Catherine Bach

Pamela Hensley 128 votes · 128 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Lynda Carter

Deidra Hall 132 votes · 132 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Charo

Lynda Day George 140 votes · 140 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points against Average Score Lynda Carter 1 – 0 – 0 112 112.00 20 112.00-20.00 Catherine Bach 1 – 0 – 0 105 105.00 23 105.00-23.00 Susan Anton 1 – 0 – 0 70 70.00 65 70.00-65.00 Charo 0 – 0 – 1 70 70.00 70 70.00-70.00 Lynda Day George 0 – 0 – 1 70 70.00 70 70.00-70.00 Loni Anderson 0 – 1 – 0 65 65.00 70 65.00-70.00 Pamela Hensley 0 – 1 – 0 23 23.00 105 23-105.00 Deidre Hall 0 – 1 – 0 20 20.00 112 20.00-112.00

Week 2

10:00 am Catherine Bach vs Lynda Carter

2:00 pm Loni Anderson vs Deidre Hall

6:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Lynda Day George

8:00 pm Susan Anton vs Charo

Like this: Like Loading...