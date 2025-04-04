D Still Isn’t a Failing Grade Posted by Oppo on 4 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with D. i.e., Doppelgangbanger: Self-explanatory. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Dipschitzki (noun):
An extremely unintelligent person from Eastern Europe or Russia.
Drossmakers = Hollywood
Duhsphoria. That feeling Biden voters felt while trying to argue that he was sharp as a tack and Trump is really the one with dementia.
Dystemic- when the system’s purpose is to mess things up, eg current British government.
Dutchbags:
Those Netherlands people who don’t want to give us Greenland. 😡