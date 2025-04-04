District Court Judge Decrees That IMAO Must Reinstate Yak Posted by Oppo on 4 April 2025, 2:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Habeas Yakus
Brock Obama told him to do it. 😡
Is the yak yakkety? Or don’t talk back?
What if I don’t want reinstating. Sounds…dangerous.
Dammit! Now my general dismay at seeing district court judges issuing decrees is in conflict with my long and passionate (platonically passionate, nonetheless passionate) advocacy of Yak access to IMAO.