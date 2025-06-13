Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 6/6/2025 : New Matches for 6/13/2025

Reporting for guest hosting duties. Sorry for the delay but Mr. Walrus reports that house chores and getting the new gutters installed has taken precedence for his time. That and drinking last night and then chasing down the Strawberry moon.

Results

Matches for 6/13/2025

Match 1

Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Barbara Carerra (Fatima Blush)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jill St. John0 – 1 – 093 – 0 – 165
Tiffany Case

Actress:Jill St. John
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.

Jill St. John

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Carerra1 – 0 – 0126 – 1 -22
Fatima Blush

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

Barbara Carerra

Match 2

Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jacqueline Bisset1 – 0 – 0165 – 0 – 93
Giovanna Goodthighs
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.

Jacqueline Bisset

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kim Basinger1 – 0 – 0154 – 0 – 64
Domino Petachi

Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger

Age: 71, born 8 December 1953

Country of origin:  United States

Height: 5′ 6″

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.

Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.

Kim Basinger

One Comment

