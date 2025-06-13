Straight Line of the Day: What Else To Know About Foreign Dating Apps

Americans Warned Not to Use Dating Apps: What to Know

Newsweek | 6/4/25 | Theo Burman and Shane Croucher

Americans have been warned about the risks posed by dating apps after several kidnappings in Mexico.

The U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara said it had confirmed reports of U.S. citizens “kidnapped by individuals the victims met on dating apps in recent months in the Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit areas,” adding the violence is not limited to one geographic area.

“Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release,” the security alert said.