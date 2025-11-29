I Haven’t Worked All the Kinks Out Yet, But… Posted by Oppo on 29 November 2025, 4:00 pm Here’s the scam: You pay me an annuity now, and in return you get to collect all my Social Security, IRA, and pension checks after I’m dead. I assume we have to keep this quiet, though. Like, not discuss it on the internet.
I’ll give ya $19 for your IRA. Social Security can only go to a spouse and who knows how your pension inheiritence works.
I meant you’d assume my identity once I’m gone; just file a change of address form. There I go discussing it online again.
What do your liabilities look like? I ain’y going into debt with some bookies.
You’re not from Nigeria, are you?
Esteemed Sir . . .
We’ll also have to keep quiet when we expedite our payoff.