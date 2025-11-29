News You Can Use: Cobalt-Doped Carbon Quantum Dots

A Smart New Spin on Vinegar Could Help Stop Superbugs

Food and Wine | November 21, 2025 | Stacey Leasca

By blending vinegar’s active ingredient with cutting-edge nanoparticles, scientists created a solution that wiped out nearly all MRSA bacteria in lab tests—without damaging healthy cells.

-Scientists in Norway and Australia have developed a “nano-boosted” vinegar solution that enhances acetic acid’s antibacterial properties using cobalt-doped carbon quantum dots.

-In mouse studies, a single topical dose of the solution eliminated 99.995% of MRSA bacteria within 24 hours and completely cleared infections within a week.

-The research could lead to new non-toxic treatments for wound infections and is a promising step in fighting antimicrobial resistance, which causes millions of deaths annually.

Vinegar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile tools in both the kitchen and the rest of your home. Not only can you use it in dressings, marinades, and more, but it’s also an excellent cleaning agent, helping to keep everything from your countertops to showerheads sparkling. And now, thanks to a few very smart scientists, it might be used to help heal wounds.