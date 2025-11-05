Straight Line of the Day: How To Know You Have Eternal Life

Posted by on

How To Know You Have Eternal Life
Real Life with Jack Hibbs | Nov 1, 2025 | Jack Hibbs

The Bible teaches not only that we can gain eternal life . . . but that we can know it with certainty.

  • I want to soak Social Security for everything I’m worth.
  • None of my youthful, stupid, dangerous escapades ever wiped it out, when they very well could have.
  • Obama promised “If you like your doctor, you can keep him.” I take that as binding.
  • Nancy Pelosi seems to have it.
  • Telemarketers are happy to sell me wildly profitable life insurance if I should die. And muffler replacement. And a membership in a health spa.
  • I vowed to finish that bag of candy corn.

12 Comments

    • I know that’s from Groundhog day, but plot twist, you turned it into the missing stanza from this:

      Just wakin’ up in the mornin’, gotta thank God
      I don’t know, but today seems kinda odd

      No barkin’ from the dog, no smog
      And mama cooked the breakfast with no hog

      1
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.