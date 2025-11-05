I’m on another “True Crime” kick . . . but can anyone clue me in as to the secret of the Talking Bottles?

I sure hope bottles don’t talk.

Oh, that intern? She’s fine. I imagine her girlfriends did this as some sort of hazing . . . while they disputed, presumably. They let her go after the picture was taken, and they all had a jolly good laugh.

Before the bottles started talking.

It’s a true police story!

Police have a fun job.

The sorority girls: FIRST WITCH

When shall we three meet again?

In thunder, lightning, or in rain?

SECOND WITCH

When the hurly-burly’s done,

When the bottle’s lost and won.

THIRD WITCH

That will be ere the set of sun.

Kids don’t read enough Shakespeare anymore. Always too busy playfully tying their friends to plumbing.