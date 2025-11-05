Talking Bottles

Posted by on

I’m on another “True Crime” kick . . . but can anyone clue me in as to the secret of the Talking Bottles?

I sure hope bottles don’t talk.

Oh, that intern? She’s fine. I imagine her girlfriends did this as some sort of hazing . . . while they disputed, presumably. They let her go after the picture was taken, and they all had a jolly good laugh.

Before the bottles started talking.

It’s a true police story!

Police have a fun job.

The sorority girls:

FIRST WITCH 
When shall we three meet again?
In thunder, lightning, or in rain?
SECOND WITCH 
When the hurly-burly’s done,
When the bottle’s lost and won.
THIRD WITCH 
That will be ere the set of sun.

Kids don’t read enough Shakespeare anymore. Always too busy playfully tying their friends to plumbing.

1

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.