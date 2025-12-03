Reading Between the Lines: Tacit Omissions on Emissions

Trump plans to weaken vehicle mileage rules that limit air pollution

The Associated Press | Dec. 3, 2025 | Matthew Daly, Alexa St. John

Saying “rules that are claimed to limit global warming but don’t” would alienate a bunch of people.

Let’s instead say “weaken rules that limit air pollution,” because more people will be against that.

And — we consider carbon dioxide that plants breathe to be “pollution.” But we don’t have to say that out loud.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a proposal Wednesday to weaken vehicle mileage rules for the auto industry, loosening regulatory pressure on automakers to control pollution . . .

There’s that scary word again. Specifically what pollution?

. . . from gasoline-powered cars and trucks, according to several people familiar with the White House plans.

You can trust us to honestly report the words of the unnamed sources of our news organization. Really, it was several hundred people, but “several” will do.

The move would be the latest action by the Trump administration to reverse Biden-era policies . . .

i.e., they were going forward, and Trump is going in reverse . . . That’s bad, right?

. . . that encouraged cleaner-running cars and trucks, including electric vehicles. Burning gasoline for vehicles is a major contributor to planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Where do electric plants get their power to charge up these electric vehicles, again?

The Republican administration says the new rules would increase Americans’ access to the full range of gasoline vehicles they need and can afford.

Hurrah!