Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 1/23/2026 : New Matches for 1/30/2026

Results from 1/23/2026
|Teri Hatcher
|No Preference
|Karin Dor
|210
|0
|30
|Jill St. John
|No Preference
|Cecilie Thomsen
|150
|1
|59
Matches for 1/30/2026
Match 1
Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jacqueline Bisset
|4 – 0 – 0
|621 – 0 – 236
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Denise Richards
|4 – 0 – 0
|601 – 1 – 276
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.
Match 2
Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kim Basinger
|3 – 1 – 0
|375 – 2 – 375
Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger
Age: 71, born 8 December 1953
Country of origin: United States
Height: 5′ 6″
Relationship Status: In a relationship
Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.
Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Sophie Marceau
|4 – 0 – 0
|649 – 3 – 255
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.
