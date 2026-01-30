Straight Line of the Day: The NFL Is Creating a “Chief Kindness Officer”? They Should Add…

The NFL Is Getting Brutally Mocked For Appointing A “Chief Kindness Officer” For The Super Bowl
whiskeyriff.com | January 29, 2026 | Aaron Ryan
The game kicks off on Sunday, February 8 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. And with a full week of festivities planned for the week leading up to the game, the NFL announced today the appointment of one YouTube creator as the league’s “Chief Kindness Officer” and “Creator of the Week.”
That prestigious role goes to Dhar Mann, a YouTuber with nearly 27 million subscribers who’s known for his scripted content. …
In his role as Chief Kindness Officer, which is a totally real and not at all made up title, Mann will be responsible for leading “a series of digital, social, and on-the-ground activations designed to activate kindness and sportsmanship across fans and players throughout Super Bowl events.”
One of his initiatives will be a “Be Kind To Your Rival” campaign, for which the NFL will donate $1 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for every post using their hashtag that says something nice about a rival team or fanbase…up to $100,000. (I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that Mann and all these creators are probably going to be making more than $100,000 off of this week, whether they’re being paid by the NFL or not).
A question first; is his title derived from the colloquial phrase, “He’s the kind”?
I’ll just be brutally honest here. I don’t give a rats ass about it. I just want the Nu Englund Cheeters to lose. 🏈
… the Absolutely-No-Mussing-A-Quarterback’s-Hair Committee…
The Chief Kindness Officer needs to be held accountable by “legal observers” who will follow him around blocking and blowing whistles to alert any innocent nasty people that the fuzz is around.
… an Equity-In-All-On-The-Field-Rulings Board, that meets after each play to deliberate over any transgression that may have been missed or misinterpreted…
First of all, giving him the title “Officer” is an obvious micro-aggression in today’s hyper-sensitive environment – it has to go!!!
They should add…
…Referee Optometry Overseer.
Does this mean that they’re only concerned about kindness in Kansas City, or will the rest of the teams also get a kindness officer?
“a series of digital, social, and on-the-ground activations designed to activate . . .”
They’re well-designed activations if they do, in fact, activate things.
Perhaps they need an Activation Inspector General to make sure the activations they pay for do activate something.
I don’t care what the league announced. What I want to know is, did they preface their announcement with a Land Acknowledgement?
Did they interview Jack Tatum and Ronnie Lott for the job?
…the dispenser of the tampons