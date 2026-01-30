Straight Line of the Day: The NFL Is Creating a “Chief Kindness Officer”? They Should Add…

The NFL Is Getting Brutally Mocked For Appointing A “Chief Kindness Officer” For The Super Bowl

whiskeyriff.com | January 29, 2026 | Aaron Ryan

The game kicks off on Sunday, February 8 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. And with a full week of festivities planned for the week leading up to the game, the NFL announced today the appointment of one YouTube creator as the league’s “Chief Kindness Officer” and “Creator of the Week.”

That prestigious role goes to Dhar Mann, a YouTuber with nearly 27 million subscribers who’s known for his scripted content. …

In his role as Chief Kindness Officer, which is a totally real and not at all made up title, Mann will be responsible for leading “a series of digital, social, and on-the-ground activations designed to activate kindness and sportsmanship across fans and players throughout Super Bowl events.”

One of his initiatives will be a “Be Kind To Your Rival” campaign, for which the NFL will donate $1 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for every post using their hashtag that says something nice about a rival team or fanbase…up to $100,000. (I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that Mann and all these creators are probably going to be making more than $100,000 off of this week, whether they’re being paid by the NFL or not).