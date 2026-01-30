Friday Night Open Thread: When Comic Books Were Great Posted by Oppo on 30 January 2026, 6:00 pm Superman’s mom was kind of hot. So was Lois Lane. Especially Supergirl. Batgirl. And Betty and Veronica? Come on! 2
OK – Superman’s mom IS hot.
But Oppo, dude, Supergirl, Betty and Veronica are teenagers. Saying they’re hot is totally inappropriate. No matter how nice their curvy figures are. Or how their short skirts show off their nice, long, shapely legs. You just can’t say that.
I’ll be in my bunk.
Superman:
“I’ve come to put a dab of kryptonite on Joe Bidens prostate to extend his grim diagnosis.” 😜
(and chew some Super Bubble bubblegum.)
A copy of Superman 1 just sold for over $9 million. Check those attics!
Prices on golden and silver age books are pretty healthy.
DAMN this “x-ray vision” … I am now scarred for life. I did NOT need to know mom wears leopard-skin panties.
Or that landing strip.
Curt Swan’s art in the 1950s to 1970s pretty well defined the Superman family of characters.