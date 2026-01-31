Straight Line of the Day: What Will You Find in Kamala’s New Mansion?

Kamala Harris Buys $8.2 Million Seaside Mansion After Warning ‘Sea Levels Are Rising’ Due to ‘Climate Crisis’

Washington Free Beacon | 1/15/26 | Eliana Johnson

Kamala Harris warned in 2023 that to “live in a coastal community is to live on the front lines of the climate crisis.” The failed presidential candidate is reporting for duty: She and her husband, Doug Emhoff, purchased an $8 million oceanside mansion in Malibu.

The purchase, our Thomas Catenacci writes, “calls into question Harris’s earnestness when discussing the threats posed by what she calls the ‘climate crisis.’” During her short-lived presidential campaign, Harris warned that “sea levels are rising” because humans are “poisoning the planet.” In the Senate, she cosponsored the Living Shorelines Act, which called to earmark $50 million annually for combating rising sea levels because they threaten “thousands of coastal communities and economies.” And the Biden-Harris administration released a climate model that says the beach that’s a short walk from Harris’s new pad will be significantly damaged by sea level rise.

Harris doesn’t appear to be bothered by those risks. Her new home is “perched in a prime coastal location” with “breathtaking ocean views,” according to a real estate listing we reviewed. It also features some of the luxuries—like a gas-powered stove and fireplace—that the Biden-Harris administration targeted with burdensome regulations.