Straight Line of the Day: I Disagree With What You Say, But… Posted by Oppo on 2 March 2026, 12:00 pm
…it’s a free country. You can be a d!ck if you want.
…never cared what you had to say to begin with.
…shut up anyway…
… I’m sure it will impress that drunk girl in the corner…
…I must still fight to your death to make you stop saying it.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s last words according to a CIA’s recording.
… what do you actually mean?
… it’s possible that you have a … hahahahaha, I just can’t bring myself to say it…
Don’t call me butt
I disagree with what you say but I want you to know that it’s okay to make mistakes sometimes.
I disagree with what you say, but if it’s entertaining non-the-less, I try to be generous with the bacon.
I disagree with what you say, but . . . Epstein didn’t kill himself.
I’ll second it.