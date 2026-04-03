Friday Night Open Thread: The Cost Was $9.99. I Gave the Cashier a Twenty and a Penny. What She Did… Posted by Oppo on 3 April 2026, 6:00 pm
The Cost Was $9.99. I Gave the Cashier a Twenty and a Penny. What She Did…
She gave me 20 rolls of pennies and there wasn’t a damn thang I could do about it.
She just said, “Thanks for the tip, have a nice day.”
“Wow, you still have some of these things? You don’t see them too often thes days since they stopped making ’em. You might want to hold onto it, it’ll be a collector’s item some day.”
The Cost Was $9.99. I Gave the Cashier a Twenty and a Penny. What She Did…
She gave me ten $3 bills and said, “Thank you. Come again.”
I need bail money.
I got $10.02 change for some reason.
Friday.Freakin.Night. You didn’t tell us there’d be math.
She looked at the cash then looked at me then looked at the cash then looked at me then looked at the cash then looked at me then gave me the cash and told me to go the the **** away.
The Cost Was $9.99. I Gave the Cashier a Twenty and a Penny. What She Did…Flummoxed me.
I must confess I’ve never heard that word before and it reminded me of Biden : Completely, utterly confused, perplexed, or bewildered, often leaving someone unsure of how to act or respond.
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I was at Lowe’s and the cashier, not a millennial but about 70, rang me up. It came something like $9.86. I handed her a $10 bill and 11 cents. She angrily and condescendingly asked, “what’s this for?” I said “you’re going to give me back a quarter.” She snorted and pounded the amount into the screen, then handed me a quarter. Stupid old hag.
…give me her two cents, loudly, profanely, and at great length…