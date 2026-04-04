19 Comments

  2. New Rules for NFL Football: From Now On,
    -All Players will make the exact same amount of money because it’s the socialist thing to do.
    -New England Pats get caught cheating one more time and it’s the death penalty for the franchise..banned.
    -No Player shall eat gas station burritos, and the like, the day before a game. A Ref may impose a 15 yd penalty if a player is noticeably forcing their flatulence out and it reeks of a rotten fish head…or worse.

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  10. Have a laugh track for studio analysts, especially the ones using the cut-and-paste list of “keys to victory” (Uh, stop the run, run the ball, throw the ball, long drives, get more turnovers, stop the turnovers, maybe score more points than your opponent . . . )

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  16. 4 points for a FG at least 60 yards

    1 point for the defense if the other team has 1st and goal and doesn’t score at all

    The Cleveland Browns get free Super Bowl tickets every year, so they can say they were there

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  18. New Rules for NFL Football: From Now On, …

    An kickoff or punt catch receiver may throw a foward pass if they do not take any steps to advance the return. Incomplete passes will be marked at the point of the catch and any originating from the end zone will be considered a safety.

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