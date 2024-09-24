Countries Shown in Green: Where Oppo Would Consider Visiting for One One-Hundredth of a Second Posted by Oppo on 24 September 2024, 5:00 pm And the South American locales have been dropped off the list since this graphic was made. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If they would have him.
IMAO: “We were Click Bait before it was cooool.”
Should try the Philippines for one one hundredth of a second.