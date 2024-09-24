FrnakJ Pondering Recent Shut-Downs of IMAO Posted by Oppo on 24 September 2024, 3:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I hope he’s monitoring the weather radar closely…
I heard he has spent a fortune looking for the Lost City of Atlantis to no avail.
He didn’t ponder the question too long, he was hungry and went out for a bite. Ran into a chum with a bottle of rum and wound up drinking all night.
I hope he doesn’t sail too close to Spanish waters. We wouldn’t want the orcas to attack his boat.
Now I know what it’s like to be a SIM. Things are progressing nicely, then, your just forgotten. Every now and then, an overlord shows up, just to start a disaster for fun, and then gone again… I bet he’s contemplating setting the kitchen on fire next time.