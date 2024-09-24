Straight Line of the Day: Top Ten Things a Cute Newsreader Would Say As You Ease Her Down Onto the Pillow: …

“This just in…”

  3. #10 “You’re not that goofy MyPillow guy are you”?!
    #9 “Imma Democrat and if you touch me you’re toast mister.”
    #8 “Got CNN”?!
    #7 “I said don’t touch me you Conservative Creep.”
    #6 “Go make me a sammich..with champaigne.”
    #5 “Wait a minute, wth am I doing here did you slip me a Cosby”?
    #4 “I don’t care if you are the Pillow Salesman of the year you smell like a dead mountain lion.”
    #3 “Normally I wouldn’t come within 50 feet of
    a person like you..
    it MUST be the menopause.”
    #2 ” Where’s my sammich you Republican Terrorist Punk”?
    #1 “Say these words you pervert..”President Harris”..say it again!..
    now get out”!

