Straight Line of the Day: Top Ten Things a Cute Newsreader Would Say As You Ease Her Down Onto the Pillow: … Posted by Oppo on 24 September 2024, 12:00 pm "This just in…"
“You mustn’t let Oppo know…”
“Naive fan beds homicidal psychopath – News at 11…”
#10 “You’re not that goofy MyPillow guy are you”?!
#9 “Imma Democrat and if you touch me you’re toast mister.”
#8 “Got CNN”?!
#7 “I said don’t touch me you Conservative Creep.”
#6 “Go make me a sammich..with champaigne.”
#5 “Wait a minute, wth am I doing here did you slip me a Cosby”?
#4 “I don’t care if you are the Pillow Salesman of the year you smell like a dead mountain lion.”
#3 “Normally I wouldn’t come within 50 feet of
a person like you..
it MUST be the menopause.”
#2 ” Where’s my sammich you Republican Terrorist Punk”?
#1 “Say these words you pervert..”President Harris”..say it again!..
now get out”!
“Let’s go to our sports anchor…”
Top Ten Things a Cute Newsreader Would Say As You Ease Her Down Onto the Pillow: …
#3 “So you promise me to get that interview with Kamala?”
I’m not doing another fluff piece.
“Exclusive head, and doing lines, coming at 1100. For now, let’s go down on the scene.”
Just let me double check the Venmo payment made it into my account…
Over for you Jim