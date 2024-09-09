I Just Awarded Myself Some Masters Degrees

I decided I deserve degrees in history, literature, art, music, and philosophy. As well as sociology, linguistics, psychology, economics, and science.
Restricting degrees to people who worked for them is just the man keeping me down.
.
On second thought, it’s Doctor Oppo,” thank you very much.
No Gender Studies? No Black History? What good is a fist full of degrees without DIVERSITY, man?
Doctor, Doctor, give me the news;
I’ve got a bad case of… not trusting the scholarship behind your degrees…
Couldn’t do math, eh?
Better be careful, dipping in Big Ed’s Kool-aid. To quote Gone in 60 seconds “You ever wonder why a car like that would have its keys left in it in a neighborhood like that”?
Doc Opp.