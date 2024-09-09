I Just Awarded Myself Some Masters Degrees

Posted by on

I decided I deserve degrees in history, literature, art, music, and philosophy. As well as sociology, linguistics, psychology, economics, and science.

Restricting degrees to people who worked for them is just the man keeping me down.

.

On second thought, it’s Doctor Oppo,” thank you very much.

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.