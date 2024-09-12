Straight Line of the Day: Do You Have Climate Grief? How Do You Deal With It? Posted by Oppo on 12 September 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Drinking heavily.
See previous post…
Yes. But I feed it one or more Democrat Derangement Syndromes – daily. In the evening, I take two triphorgetin and a fukitol with a lime gin chaser.