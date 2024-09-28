Straight Line of the Day: If Your Home Was Demolished After Two Months of Confusion and Mixed Signals From County Officials, …

Georgia carpenter ‘stripped of his dignity’ by cruel officials who demolished his house without any warning

Daily Mail | 9/27/24

A skilled carpenter’s Georgia home was unexpectedly demolished without any notice or compensation from the county.

Eric Arnold, from New Jersey, decided to pack up and move to Georgia to live where his mother grew up. He took on multiple home renovation projects, including the property in Macon-Bibb County.

He bought the house in 2022 for $15,000 and started improving it to make it a future home for his children and grandchildren.

But his plans were shattered when a neighbor called Arnold to ask about a dumpster that had been placed on his property.

After two months of confusion and mixed signals from country [sic] officials, Arnold’s home was demolished on November 15, 2023.