Voting Heads Up

Just wanted to warn everyone that the displays of the votes in our contests are lagging a bit. All votes are being tabulated but what is being displayed are incorrect current totals. Don’t worry, your votes are being counted and will be there in the final totals. Probably another artifact of our recent troubles with the site. Please excuse the inconvenience.
We here at the Acme Co. take great pride in our products. From our rocket shoes, and our anvil proof umbrellas, to our voting machines, our products are the best on the market.
Paper ballots, dammit!!!1!
And purple dipped fingers.