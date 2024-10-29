Geez! And Here I Was Thinking IMAO Had It Bad

Astronauts on the ISS are braced for an urgent evacuation – as NASA uncovers 50 ‘areas of concern’ including leaks and cracks on the 25-year-old space station

Daily Mail | 28 October 2024 | Wiliam Hunter

NASA’s astronauts aboard the International Space Station have been told to prepare for an urgent evacuation amid growing safety concerns.

The US space agency and its Russian counterpart, Roscomos, are tracking 50 ‘areas of concern’ related to a growing leak aboard the station.

NASA is now calling the cracks in a Russian service module a ‘top safety risk’ – escalating the threat rating to five out of five.

Astronauts have been warned to stay in the American section when the module is open so they can be close to their spacecraft in case of an emergency evacuation.

Although officials have been aware of the issue since 2019, the exact source of the leak is still unknown.

Concerns over the station’s safety are now so high that NASA has negotiated with Roscomos to only open the hatch when absolutely necessary and to keep it sealed in the evenings.

…

NASA is now tracking 50 ‘areas of concern’ related to a leak in the Russian Zvezda Service Module Transfer Tunnel (labelled) which sprung a leak in 2019

…

The air leak is located in the Russian Zvezda Service Module Transfer Tunnel which was installed in 2000 and is used to house life support equipment and to access a Russian cargo dock.

In 2019 it was noted that the module had begun to leak a small amount of air through an unidentified crack.

However, despite efforts to seal the module, the amount of air escaping the station has only increased over the last five years.

In February this year, NASA was forced to hold a press conference on the issue as the amount of air escaping temporarily increased from 0.2 lbs per day (0.09 kg) to 2.4 lbs (1.08 kg) per day.