Sorry, Harvey et al.; Missed It Yesterday Because It Was Sunday

Salute to the U.S. Navy!

World’s most powerful Navy celebrates 249 years of service

Stars and Stripes | October 11th 2024 | Alexander Banerjee

“Resolved, That a swift sailing vessel, to carry ten carriage guns, and a proportionable number of swivels, with eighty men, be fitted, with all possible despatch, for a cruise of three months…”

It was these words from an Oct. 13, 1775, resolution of the Continental Congress that established the U.S. Navy 249 years ago.

Two and a half centuries later, America’s naval service is the world’s most advanced. It counts over 330,000 active-duty sailors (including over 55,000 officers), 57,000 reservists and 219,000 civilians, on top of hundreds of ships.

Though the Navy initially formed in 1775, it functionally dissolved after the American Revolution ended. It was reestablished in 1794 amid threats to American merchant vessels, and permanently institutionalized with the creation of the Department of the Navy in 1798.

By the end of the World War II, its status as the world’s most powerful naval force was clear. Although the last decade has seen it surpassed by China in absolute ship numbers, the U.S. Navy remains the world’s largest by tonnage, due in large part to its unrivaled count of aircraft carriers.

Those serving in the world’s most powerful navy have been celebrating their heritage this month under the theme “Warfighting Strength and Readiness.”