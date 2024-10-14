Babesleaga Group AC : Week 4 Results and Standings

Now it is down the stretch and things are becoming clearer.

Results

Suzanne Somers

Meredith Baxter

Valerie Bertinelli

Marilu Henner

Judith Light

Judy Landers

Nancy McKeon

Elizabeth Berkley

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Valerie Bertinelli 4 – 0 – 0 291 72.75 117 72.75-29.75 Meredith Baxter 4 – 0 – 0 277 69.25 133 69.25-33.25 Marilu Henner 3 – 1 – 0 259 64.75 147 64.75-36.75 Nancy McKeon 2 – 2 – 0 156 39.00 248 39.00-62.00 Elizabeth Berkley 1 – 3 – 0 183 45.75 203 45.75-50.75 Judy Landers 1 – 3 – 0 171 42.75 234 42.75-58.50 Suzanne Somers 1 – 3 – 0 140 35.00 259 35.00-64.75 Judith Light 0 – 4 – 0 122 30.50 258 30.50-64.50

Week 5

10:00 am Elizabeth Berkley vs Judy Landers

2:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Judith Light

6:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Valerie Bertinelli

8:00 pm Nancy McKeon vs Suzanne Somers

