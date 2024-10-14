Babesleaga Group AC : Week 4 Results and Standings



Now it is down the stretch and things are becoming clearer.

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Valerie Bertinelli4 – 0 – 029172.7511772.75-29.75
Meredith Baxter4 – 0 – 027769.2513369.25-33.25
Marilu Henner3 – 1 – 025964.7514764.75-36.75
Nancy McKeon2 – 2 – 015639.0024839.00-62.00
Elizabeth Berkley1 – 3 – 018345.7520345.75-50.75
Judy Landers1 – 3 – 017142.7523442.75-58.50
Suzanne Somers1 – 3 – 014035.0025935.00-64.75
Judith Light0 – 4 – 012230.5025830.50-64.50

Week 5

  • 10:00 am Elizabeth Berkley vs Judy Landers
  • 2:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Judith Light
  • 6:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Valerie Bertinelli
  • 8:00 pm Nancy McKeon vs Suzanne Somers

