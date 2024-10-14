Babesleaga Group AC : Week 4 Results and Standings

Now it is down the stretch and things are becoming clearer.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Valerie Bertinelli
|4 – 0 – 0
|291
|72.75
|117
|72.75-29.75
|Meredith Baxter
|4 – 0 – 0
|277
|69.25
|133
|69.25-33.25
|Marilu Henner
|3 – 1 – 0
|259
|64.75
|147
|64.75-36.75
|Nancy McKeon
|2 – 2 – 0
|156
|39.00
|248
|39.00-62.00
|Elizabeth Berkley
|1 – 3 – 0
|183
|45.75
|203
|45.75-50.75
|Judy Landers
|1 – 3 – 0
|171
|42.75
|234
|42.75-58.50
|Suzanne Somers
|1 – 3 – 0
|140
|35.00
|259
|35.00-64.75
|Judith Light
|0 – 4 – 0
|122
|30.50
|258
|30.50-64.50
Week 5
- 10:00 am Elizabeth Berkley vs Judy Landers
- 2:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Judith Light
- 6:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Valerie Bertinelli
- 8:00 pm Nancy McKeon vs Suzanne Somers